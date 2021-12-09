Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.4% over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 63,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.