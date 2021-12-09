Morgan Stanley Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $140.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.13.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.12 on Monday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

