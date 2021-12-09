Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19.

