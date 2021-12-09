Morgan Stanley Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $128.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of STT opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after buying an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

