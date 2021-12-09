Morgan Stanley Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.
Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,492. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.
In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
