Morgan Stanley Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $45.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,492. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.