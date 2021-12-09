Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 4.7% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $179,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,124,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.03. 138,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

