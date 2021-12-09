Morgan Stanley Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.17.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $221.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.