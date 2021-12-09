Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4,587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $72.58.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

