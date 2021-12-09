Morgan Stanley Upgrades Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to “Equal Weight”

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 22.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southern Copper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.