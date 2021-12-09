Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

