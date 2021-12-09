mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

