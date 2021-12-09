Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Lifted to Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

MTL stock opened at C$11.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

