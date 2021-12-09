Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $73,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

