Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $592,159.10 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $592,159.10 and $46,911.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.79 or 0.08532288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.01 or 0.99854524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

