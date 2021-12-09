Name Change Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,388.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,388.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,689,751 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

