National Bankshares Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

TSE SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

