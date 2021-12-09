National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Issue Dividend of $3.00

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

FIZZ opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

