National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,013.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $62.54 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

