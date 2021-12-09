NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,870 shares.The stock last traded at $39.32 and had previously closed at $44.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

