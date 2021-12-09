NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,870 shares.The stock last traded at $39.32 and had previously closed at $44.19.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.
In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
About NCR (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
