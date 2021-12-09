Nelson Obus Buys 6,603 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $21,393.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Nelson Obus acquired 2,966 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $9,609.84.

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of 121.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. Analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WLMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.