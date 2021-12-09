NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Position Decreased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises approximately 4.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.