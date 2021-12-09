Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $15,281,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

