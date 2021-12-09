New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NJR opened at $40.27 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.