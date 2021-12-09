New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 172,293 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $261,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.39. 316,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,827,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

