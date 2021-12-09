New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 101,158 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,611,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,158 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $183,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.68. 435,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,815,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

