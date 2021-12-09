New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,244 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $163,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

GS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.49. 23,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,571. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.10 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

