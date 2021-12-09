New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 61,192 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,192 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Home Depot worth $409,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $409.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,169. The stock has a market cap of $427.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.