Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

