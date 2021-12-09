NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.98) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 90.10 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.93. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Will Hobman acquired 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($19,811.17).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

