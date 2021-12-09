Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.50 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.41 or 0.08554467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00078851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.98 or 0.99703380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.