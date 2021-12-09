NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Reaches $7.68 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $5,346.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00324033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

