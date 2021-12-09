NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,889.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.04 or 0.00938935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00282523 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000992 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

