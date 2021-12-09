NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 177.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

