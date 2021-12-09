NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

