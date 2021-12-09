NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 338.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

