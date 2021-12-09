NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5,161.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 807.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 408,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 408,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

