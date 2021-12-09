NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $42,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,930,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,277,000 after buying an additional 809,419 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

