NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 14,122 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AES by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

