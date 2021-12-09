NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 73,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 435,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

