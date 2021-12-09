Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAIN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.