Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 437,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

MSGE stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

