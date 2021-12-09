Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

