Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Separately, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $7,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst Inc has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

