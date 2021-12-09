Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Down 7.4%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 11,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 908,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

HLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $36,906,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $28,710,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $28,049,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

