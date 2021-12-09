Norcros’ (NXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Norcros stock opened at GBX 302 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.33. The firm has a market cap of £244.60 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

