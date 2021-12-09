North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.28

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.28 and traded as high as C$35.64. North West shares last traded at C$35.25, with a volume of 74,169 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWC. CIBC boosted their target price on North West to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get North West alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.