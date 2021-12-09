Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 4,026,097 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 913,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 385,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,161,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.