Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Andrew Forte Sells 825 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NWFL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

