Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

