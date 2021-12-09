Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 85 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.36 on Monday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

